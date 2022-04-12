Replacement of 96-year-old water main in Jackson to shut down busy avenue

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A busy street will be shut down for three months in Jackson as work is done to improve water quality in the area.

A three block stretch of S. West Avenue, between Carlton Boulevard and W. Michigan Avenue, is closing to traffic on Monday, April 18, for a water main and lead service line replacement project. City officials said in a release it’s because the city must replace antiquated water lines.

“The 96-year-old water main under this section of S. West is undersized, made of cast iron, and not up to current water main standards,” officials wrote. “Replacing the water main will improve water pressure and quality for residents.”

In addition to the water mains, the City of Jackson will also replace 46 lead service lines during the closure. There will be more replacement projects in 2022, with the City of Jackson continuing a $120 million plan to replace more than 11,000 lead lines over the next 30 years.

S. West Avenue will be closed to through traffic until the project is completed, with an estimated end date in late July. Residents who live on the street will still be able to reach their homes, and patrons will be able to reach businesses on that stretch of road. A detour will take drivers to S. Wisner Street from W. Michigan Avenue and W. Morrell Street.

Residents wanting to learn more about lead service line replacements are encouraged to visit the city’s line replacement page, Lining Up Jackson.

