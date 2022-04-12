Red Sox Rally to Defeat Tigers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Boston Red Sox rallied from an early 3-0 deficit and downed the Detroit Tigers 5-3 Tuesday afternoon in Detroit. The teams conclude the series Wednesday before the Tigers head to Kansas City for the week end. Detroit now has a 2-3 season record. Tyler Alexander pitched well for the Tigers until giving up three runs in the sixth inning. Alex Lange gave up the two winning runs in the eighth inning to take the loss.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.