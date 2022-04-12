Advertisement

Police: Lansing man arrested after gun, meth found during traffic stop

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop turned into an arrest for one Lansing man after police say they found drugs and a concealed weapon in his possession.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) say troopers from their Lansing post conducted a traffic stop in Ingham County on Tuesday. During the stop they found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

The driver, a 37-year-old, was arrested and has been lodged at the Lansing City Jail.

He’s being held for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony Firearm.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire
De’Marion Jones
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Pandemic causes surge in wedding registrations at Michigan venues
Pandemic causes surge in wedding reservations at Michigan event spaces
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Secretary of State urges Michiganders to register to become organ donors for National Donate Life Month
‘We feel a genuine obligation to give back’ -- Community invited to join Tom Izzo in East Lansing charity run
‘We feel a genuine obligation to give back’ -- Community invited to join Tom Izzo in East Lansing charity run