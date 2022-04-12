Police: Lansing man arrested after gun, meth found during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop turned into an arrest for one Lansing man after police say they found drugs and a concealed weapon in his possession.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) say troopers from their Lansing post conducted a traffic stop in Ingham County on Tuesday. During the stop they found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.

The driver, a 37-year-old, was arrested and has been lodged at the Lansing City Jail.

He’s being held for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony Firearm.

