Police: Lansing man arrested after gun, meth found during traffic stop
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop turned into an arrest for one Lansing man after police say they found drugs and a concealed weapon in his possession.
The Michigan State Police (MSP) say troopers from their Lansing post conducted a traffic stop in Ingham County on Tuesday. During the stop they found the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and a firearm.
The driver, a 37-year-old, was arrested and has been lodged at the Lansing City Jail.
He’s being held for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Possession of Methamphetamine and Felony Firearm.
