In My View: It’s Tigers or nothing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - No playoffs or winning seasons for the Lions, Pistons and Red Wings. That leaves us with the Tigers in Detroit if we want to see a Michigan team win something, and wow was everyone excited by last Friday’s opening game.

Then the division champion White Sox kicked it into gear with easy wins Saturday and Sunday. It’s a long way to the end of the season for the Tigers and they still may have a ways to go to become a playoff contender.

Fans can hope, and the Tigers simply need to realize it is a long haul. Early successes are great, but there is a long way to go.

