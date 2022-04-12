MSU Fires Hockey Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hockey coach Danton Cole has been fired after five seasons. MSU made the announcement in a news release Tuesday and athletic director Alan Haller was quoted as saying the program needs new leadership. Cole posted a 58-101-12 record and four of his five teams finished in the Big Ten basement. No replacement has been named. Michigan State had a 12-23-1 record this past season.

