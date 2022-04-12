MSU Baseball Time Change

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State is moving up the start time for its scheduled home baseball game Wednesday against Western Michigan. The new first pitch time at McLane Stadium is 4:05pm from 6:35pm. The change is being made because of expected inclement weather in the area Wednesday night. The Spartans have a 13-15 season record and return to Big Ten action this week end with three games against Michigan, beginning at 5pm Friday at Jackson Field.

