Advertisement

Michigan State University’s Nia Clouden drafted to WNBA

Nia Clouden
Nia Clouden(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University senior Nia Clouden was drafted Monday night to the Connecticut Sun.

She was the No. 12 pick in the WNBA draft.

The former Spartans guard is the second-leading scorer in MSU women’s basketball history. Clouden announced in March that she would not return for a final season at MSU and instead declared for the WNBA draft.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire
De’Marion Jones
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Pandemic causes surge in wedding registrations at Michigan venues
Pandemic causes surge in wedding reservations at Michigan event spaces
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Secretary of State urges Michiganders to register to become organ donors for National Donate Life Month
‘We feel a genuine obligation to give back’ -- Community invited to join Tom Izzo in East Lansing charity run
‘We feel a genuine obligation to give back’ -- Community invited to join Tom Izzo in East Lansing charity run