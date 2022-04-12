Michigan State University’s Nia Clouden drafted to WNBA
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University senior Nia Clouden was drafted Monday night to the Connecticut Sun.
She was the No. 12 pick in the WNBA draft.
The former Spartans guard is the second-leading scorer in MSU women’s basketball history. Clouden announced in March that she would not return for a final season at MSU and instead declared for the WNBA draft.
Congratulations to @NiaClouden for getting drafted twelfth overall to the @ConnecticutSun! #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/LzlQhfD5MQ— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) April 12, 2022
