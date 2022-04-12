Michigan State University to host Night with a Falconer event
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The peregrine falcon family at Spartan Stadium welcomed their fourth egg recently.
The parent falcons have taken turns keeping the eggs warm and safe.
For those who wish to learn more about falcons, Michigan State University is hosting a Night with a Falconer event on April 28 at the Main Arena of Ingham County Fairgrounds. It will take place from 6:30-8 p.m.
Organizers said it is geared toward ages 7-19, but little ones are welcome with an adult.
The event is free, but you need to register beforehand. To register, visit MSU’s official event page here.
