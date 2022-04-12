Mavericks Uncertain About Doncic

DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks aren’t putting a timetable on Luka Doncic’s return from a left calf strain with the club four days from opening a first-round playoff series against Utah. The team says the 23-year-old superstar has begun treatment. Doncic strained the calf late in the third quarter of what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday. Dallas opens the playoffs at home Saturday against the Jazz.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.