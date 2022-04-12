Advertisement

Mavericks Uncertain About Doncic

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) passes around Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) during the...
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) passes around Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT
DALLAS (AP) - The Dallas Mavericks aren’t putting a timetable on Luka Doncic’s return from a left calf strain with the club four days from opening a first-round playoff series against Utah. The team says the 23-year-old superstar has begun treatment. Doncic strained the calf late in the third quarter of what turned out to be a meaningless regular-season finale against San Antonio on Sunday. Dallas opens the playoffs at home Saturday against the Jazz.

