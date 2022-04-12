Now Desk News Brief -- Showers Tuesday, severe weather expected Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night Mid-Michigan will experience showers, with minor storms possible after midnight. However, News 10 has decided to declare a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT: The First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday, April 13 to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and night.

Scattered storms are expected Wednesday morning, with the severe weather window beginning in the late afternoon or early evening. Strong winds and hail are possible. If clouds begin to break up Wednesday, that’s bad news for us since sunshine often acts as fuel for strong storms.

Following the storms some sunshine should return for Thursday and Friday along with gusty afternoon winds. It will be cooler by the end of the week with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Easter Sunday should overall be partly cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows near freezing.

