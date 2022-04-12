Lansing police find no foul play in body recovered from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police do not believe there was any foul play in connection with a man’s body that was retrieved Friday night from Grand River.

Background: Dive crews retrieve body from Grand River in Lansing

According to authorities, a 60-year-old man was found face-down in the river near the intersection of Grand and Oakland Avenues. Dive crews with the Lansing Police Underwater Rescue and Recovery Unit removed his body from the river at about 9:30 p.m.

The man’s identity has not been released and police said they are working on communicating with the family first.

Police are waiting on an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

