Advertisement

Lansing police find no foul play in body recovered from Grand River

Lansing police find no foul play in body recovered from Grand River
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police do not believe there was any foul play in connection with a man’s body that was retrieved Friday night from Grand River.

Background: Dive crews retrieve body from Grand River in Lansing

According to authorities, a 60-year-old man was found face-down in the river near the intersection of Grand and Oakland Avenues. Dive crews with the Lansing Police Underwater Rescue and Recovery Unit removed his body from the river at about 9:30 p.m.

The man’s identity has not been released and police said they are working on communicating with the family first.

Police are waiting on an autopsy report to determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire
De’Marion Jones
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Pandemic causes surge in wedding registrations at Michigan venues
Pandemic causes surge in wedding reservations at Michigan event spaces
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Secretary of State urges Michiganders to register to become organ donors for National Donate Life Month
‘We feel a genuine obligation to give back’ -- Community invited to join Tom Izzo in East Lansing charity run
‘We feel a genuine obligation to give back’ -- Community invited to join Tom Izzo in East Lansing charity run