Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino

DETROIT (WILX) - A 59-year-old woman from Howell hasn’t been heard from since Saturday, when she called a family member while leaving a Detroit casino.

According to authorities, Stacy Trombley was last seen Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. at a casino in Detroit, located near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Temple Street. Police said she had called a family member and stated she was on her way home.

Trombley is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black leather skirt.

Anyone who has seen Stacy Trombley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5301.

