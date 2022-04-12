Advertisement

Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino

Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - A 59-year-old woman from Howell hasn’t been heard from since Saturday, when she called a family member while leaving a Detroit casino.

According to authorities, Stacy Trombley was last seen Saturday at about 12:30 p.m. at a casino in Detroit, located near the intersection of Grand River Avenue and Temple Street. Police said she had called a family member and stated she was on her way home.

Trombley is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black leather skirt.

Anyone who has seen Stacy Trombley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5301.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire
De’Marion Jones
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Pandemic causes surge in wedding registrations at Michigan venues
Pandemic causes surge in wedding reservations at Michigan event spaces
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson
Secretary of State urges Michiganders to register to become organ donors for National Donate Life Month
‘We feel a genuine obligation to give back’ -- Community invited to join Tom Izzo in East Lansing charity run
‘We feel a genuine obligation to give back’ -- Community invited to join Tom Izzo in East Lansing charity run