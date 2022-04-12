Advertisement

Enjoy a range of movies and music at the Capital City Film Festival

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Film Festival is back this year.

The 10-day festival celebrates artists from around the world. This annual festival showcases a mix of independent films, live music, interactive media, and more.

The festival runs until April 16 with all-access passes available for $50.

The festival will be ending with a slam dunk with its Midwest premiere of They Call Me Magic.

CCFF will show the first episode of They Call Me Magic in the hometown of global sports icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, before it’s released on Apple TV+ on April 22. The four-part documentary series event features intimate interviews with Mr. Johnson and an all-star lineup.

For more details, including a full list of events, click HERE.

