Consumers Energy prepared for potential outages Wednesday, Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy has emergency crews on standby for potential power outages Wednesday and Thursday.

The WILX First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms.

Scattered storms are expected Wednesday morning, with the severe weather window beginning in the late afternoon or early evening. Strong winds and hail are possible.

Consumers Energy said it has about 300 power restoration teams ready to go across Michigan. If your power goes out, make sure generators are at least 25 feet from doors, windows or fresh air intakes.

The company has resources to help residents prepare before, during and after storms. It can be found on Consumers Energy’s official website here.

The utility urges residents to charge all electronic devices ahead of storms and to have an emergency battery or charging station available during an outage. Residents should also have an emergency kit that includes flashlights, batteries, water, canned food and blankets.

Sensitive electronics -- such as TVs, computers, printers and game consoles -- should be unplugged and power strips should be turned off.

Always assume a wire is dangerous, even if it’s lying still.

If you see or suspect a downed power line, stay at least 25 feet away and keep children and pets away. If you see a downed power line, call 911 before contacting Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 or the Lansing Board of Water and Light by calling 877-295-5001.

