Advertisement

Commanders May Have Issues With the Federal Government

In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines...
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. House Oversight Committee has sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission saying it found evidence the NFL’s Washington Commanders engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct. The committee says the team withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable ticket deposits from season-ticket holders. The committee is sharing documents with the FTC while requesting the commission take any action necessary to make sure the money is returned to its rightful owners.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire
De’Marion Jones
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Jaguars Extend Cam Robinson
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) attends a news conference after an NFL football...
Raiders Extend Derek Carr
FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a...
Bauer’s Suspension Extended
Southern Baseball
Nationals Win in Atlanta
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to an Oakland Athletics batter during the...
Kershaw Pulled With Perfect Game