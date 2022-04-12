Commanders May Have Issues With the Federal Government

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. House Oversight Committee has sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission saying it found evidence the NFL’s Washington Commanders engaged in potentially unlawful financial conduct. The committee says the team withheld ticket revenue from visiting teams and refundable ticket deposits from season-ticket holders. The committee is sharing documents with the FTC while requesting the commission take any action necessary to make sure the money is returned to its rightful owners.

