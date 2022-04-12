Advertisement

‘Closed for business’ -- Police seize drugs, firearms from Hillsdale County home

‘Closed for business’ -- Police seize drugs, firearms from Hillsdale County home
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIPIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A search warrant was executed on April 7 at a home on Cranberry Lake Road in Hillsdale County.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police entered and secured the property, where detectives reportedly seized methamphetamine and several guns.

The incident included officers from the Michigan State Police, Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody and multiple felony charges will be sought from the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges are expected to include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office at 517-265-5787. Tips can be made anonymously.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire
Dive teams retrieved a body from Grand River in Lansing on April 8, 2022.
Lansing police find no foul play in body recovered from Grand River
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe

Latest News

Dozens of protestors marched demand transparency into the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.
Transparency demanded in Grand Rapids shooting
Relief from power outages part of new legislation
Relief from power outages part of new legislation
First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 4/13/22
As prices go up, the chances are your paycheck hasn’t gone up too.
How Michiganders can manage a budget amid record-breaking inflation