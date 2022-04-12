‘Closed for business’ -- Police seize drugs, firearms from Hillsdale County home

SCIPIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A search warrant was executed on April 7 at a home on Cranberry Lake Road in Hillsdale County.

According to authorities, Michigan State Police entered and secured the property, where detectives reportedly seized methamphetamine and several guns.

The incident included officers from the Michigan State Police, Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody and multiple felony charges will be sought from the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges are expected to include possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office at 517-265-5787. Tips can be made anonymously.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.