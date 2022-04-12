City of Mason announces a new Police Chief with a familiar name

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new Chief in town. Tuesday, the City of Mason announced Mark Wrigglesworth will be leading their Police Department.

If the name seems familiar you’re not mistaken. Mark is the son of Gene Wrigglesworth, who was the longtime sheriff in Ingham County, and the brother of Scott Wrigglesworth, the current Ingham County Sheriff.

Wrigglesworth has only been in Mason since April 4, working part-time. However, he has over two decades of law enforcement experience. He’s been serving in Eaton County since 1997, going from patrol deputy, to lieutenant, to captain and now chief.

City Manager Deborah Stuart said, “Mark Wriggelsworth is a dynamic leader with extensive experience and an impressive law enforcement career. We are excited to have Mark join the Mason Team.”

Many applied for the Chief of Police position. The leading candidates went through an extensive interview process, followed by a full background check and unanimous confirmation by the City Council. Ultimately it was Mark Wriggelsworth who prevailed as the top choice for Mason.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with the team in Mason,” said Wriggelsworth. “I look forward to building relationships with residents, business owners, and employees. I also look forward to help ensure that Mason continues to be a safe and welcoming environment for our citizens and visitors.”

Wrigglesworth will continue to work part-time at Mason until the fall. Until then, Eaton County Sheriff Reich and the City of Mason have agreed to a partnership to transition between the departments that will result in Wriggelsworth working temporarily at both departments until moving to full-time in October.

