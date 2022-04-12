City of Lansing seek volunteers for upcoming trash pick-up events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the weather gets warmer, the City of Lansing is hosting a series of community trash cleanups through May.

The city is looking for groups of volunteers to help collect bags of trash from the community for small neighborhood cleanup projects. The city does a larger neighborhood cleanup in the summer, as a separate program.

If you lead one of these groups, you are responsible for recruiting volunteers and promoting the cleanup.

The Department of Neighborhoods will provide a trash company for you. More information can be found on the City of Lansing’s official website here.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated this clean-up would include large items such as beds. It has since been corrected to provide the correct information.

