City of Lansing to begin curbside collection of yard waste

Yard waste
Yard waste(Diana Cannizzaro)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Curbside collection of yard waste in Lansing will begin April 25.

Residents should place yard waste on the curbside or in the driveway on collection day. Materials should not be set out any earlier than the day before your scheduled collection day. Once yard waste has been set out, please leave it until it has been picked up.

Lansing city officials have released the following guidelines for waste to be collected:

  • Materials must be placed in paper yard waste bags, not in plastic or in trash/recycling carts
  • Yard waste bags and bundles must weigh less than 30 pounds
  • Bundles and tree trimmings must be secured with string or twine; wire will not be accepted
  • Branches must be less than four feet in length
  • Branches must be less than two inches in width
  • Yard waste materials include leaves, grass trimmings, and tree/brush trimmings

You can see Lansing collection schedule on the city’s official website here.

Due to high yard waste volume at the beginning of the season, crews may be up to one week behind on collection for the first month or so.

For more information or questions on the current status of yard waste collection, visit the City of Lansing’s website here.

