‘Change in leadership’ -- Danton Cole leaving MSU Hockey

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Danton Cole is leaving Michigan State University. The decision was announced Tuesday via a press release from the athletic department.

Cole has spent five seasons on the Spartan bench, posting a mark of 58-101-12. Michigan State University vice president and athletic director Alan Haller says he appreciated the effort Cole put in, but the program still needed a fresh start.

“Over the last month, I spent time evaluating where we currently stand as a hockey program. It’s become clear to me that it’s in the best interests of the program to make a change in leadership and begin a new era of Spartan hockey,” Haller said. “Danton Cole is a Spartan alum who put his heart into this job and we appreciate his efforts and dedication. I believe a fresh start is what the program needs most.”

During the five seasons Cole was at the helm of the hockey program, Spartan student-athletes have collected 15 All-Big Ten honors and 72 Academic All-Big Ten accolades.

Before MSU, Cole served as coach for the U.S. National Team Development Program for seven years. His college coaching career also includes a stint as head coach at Alabama-Huntsville where he went 23-59-12 in three seasons. He led UAH to the College Hockey America tournament title in his third season with the school in 2009-10, earning the program’s second-ever berth in the NCAA Tournament, before moving on to USA Hockey in 2010.

