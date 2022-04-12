Biden, White House await CDC guidance on public transportation mask mandate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Biden administration is waiting on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to decide whether to extend the federal mask mandate for public transportation.

The mandate is currently set to expire next Monday.

The White House COVID-19 response coordinator says data from the CDC will advise them on the decision.

“I think everything is still on the table,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. “We don’t want to pre-judge this. We want to look at what the evidence says and what the framework shows and then use that as a decision-making tool.”

The federal mask mandate has become unpopular in the airline industry. Just last month, CEOs from all major US airlines, and some cargo carriers, signed a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to end the requirement.

