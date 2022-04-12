Advertisement

Biden, White House await CDC guidance on public transportation mask mandate

The mandate is currently set to expire next Monday.
The mandate is currently set to expire next Monday.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Biden administration is waiting on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to decide whether to extend the federal mask mandate for public transportation.

The mandate is currently set to expire next Monday.

Related: New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan

The White House COVID-19 response coordinator says data from the CDC will advise them on the decision.

“I think everything is still on the table,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator. “We don’t want to pre-judge this. We want to look at what the evidence says and what the framework shows and then use that as a decision-making tool.”

The federal mask mandate has become unpopular in the airline industry. Just last month, CEOs from all major US airlines, and some cargo carriers, signed a letter to President Joe Biden, asking him to end the requirement.

Next: Lansing police find no foul play in body recovered from Grand River

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A fire broke out at CubeSmart Self Storage in Lansing early Monday morning.
Crews work to put out fire in Lansing
Alec Freeman Keller
Lansing Police identify suspect in Friday night shooting
Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire

Latest News

US-31 resurfacing project begins in Mason County
The mandate is currently set to expire next Monday.
Biden, White House await CDC guidance on public transportation mask mandate
Michigan’s portion of the settlement will be about $776 million.
News 10 at 5 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Last year, three workers were killed in work zones and there were over 5,000-related crashes.
April 11-15 is Work Zone Safety Awareness Week
Michigan’s portion of the settlement will be about $776 million.
AG Nessel testifies on disbursement of opioid settlement