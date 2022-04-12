April 11-15 is Work Zone Safety Awareness Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -

April 11-15 is Work Zone Awareness Week in Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is working with the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) in declaring this week Work Zone Awareness Week.

You may notice more construction projects popping up on freeways and main roads across the state. The goal is to help protect utility workers on those projects.

Gov. Whitmer helped to announce the beginning of the awareness week on Monday, thanking the people of Michigan who go to work every day to fix the roads - something that has been an important part of her time in office.

“Every one of us has an obligation to do our part. Well, very few of us are going to put on the hard hat and the vest and show up on the worksite,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Every one of us is going to drive by one and we all have to do our part. We know what it takes these are unavoidable debts or these are avoidable deaths.”

Last year, three workers were killed in work zones and there were over 5,000-related crashes.

MDOT also says that drivers tend to get into this work zone crashes during the day more so than at night. They are usually caused by distracted drivers and typically involve speeding.

“Their goal is to get there and make the roads better for you,” said MDOT’s Aaron Jenkins. “They want to make it home safe to their families and they want you to make it home safe to your family as well. So, drive with a purpose in that purpose is to make it home safely and make sure that they make it home safe as well.”

For drivers heading out, it’s important to remember that anyone who is stopped for speeding in a work zone can face 3 to 5 points on their license.

