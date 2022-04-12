The American Cancer Society Relay for Life & Making Strides 2023
Learn how you can participate & register now!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Cancer Society works hard to provide the resources and support to save lives. The American Cancer Society exists to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families. They are the only organization that integrates advocacy, discovery and direct patient support which measurably improves lives. Key findings include - 3.8M cancer deaths have been averted. There has been a 65% reduction in cervical cancer rates in women ages 20-24. There has been a 33% drop in overall cancer mortality since 1991. (Source: American Cancer Society, 2023.)
The American Cancer Society has multiple events coming up that you can get involved in for Relay For Life and Making Strides. See below for event information and links to register!
Mid-Michigan Events
MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Saturday, April, 1, 2023 I 12:00PM
MSU Campus
CLINTON COUNTY
Saturday, May 20, 2023 I Time: 10 AM – 10 PM
St. Johns City Park – Bandshell Area
www.RelayForLife.org/ClintonCountyMI
JACKSON COUNTY
Friday/Saturday, July 28-29, 2023 I 4 PM – 2 PM
Cascade Falls Park, Jackson
www.RelayForLife.org/JacksonCountyMI
GREATER LANSING
Friday/Saturday, June 23-24, 2023 I 6 PM – 12 PM
Holt Junior High School Track
www.RelayForLife.org/GreaterLansingMI
MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER OF LANSING
Saturday, October 14, 2023 Check-in: 9:30 a.m.; Walk: 11 a.m.
Michigan State Capitol
www.MakingStridesWalk.org/LansingMI
NEW IN 2023! RUN THE BUNYAN RELAY
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Ann Arbor to Lansing Team Endurance Race
Acs.enmotive.com/events/2023-run-the-bunyan
You can learn more about the American Cancer Society and how you can get involved by clicking HERE.
