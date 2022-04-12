The American Cancer Society Relay for Life & Making Strides 2023

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Cancer Society works hard to provide the resources and support to save lives. The American Cancer Society exists to improve the lives of cancer patients and their families. They are the only organization that integrates advocacy, discovery and direct patient support which measurably improves lives. Key findings include - 3.8M cancer deaths have been averted. There has been a 65% reduction in cervical cancer rates in women ages 20-24. There has been a 33% drop in overall cancer mortality since 1991. (Source: American Cancer Society, 2023.)

The American Cancer Society has multiple events coming up that you can get involved in for Relay For Life and Making Strides. See below for event information and links to register!

Mid-Michigan Events

MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY

Saturday, April, 1, 2023 I 12:00PM

MSU Campus

www.relayforlife.org/msumi

CLINTON COUNTY

Saturday, May 20, 2023 I Time: 10 AM – 10 PM

St. Johns City Park – Bandshell Area

www.RelayForLife.org/ClintonCountyMI

JACKSON COUNTY

Friday/Saturday, July 28-29, 2023 I 4 PM – 2 PM

Cascade Falls Park, Jackson

www.RelayForLife.org/JacksonCountyMI

GREATER LANSING

Friday/Saturday, June 23-24, 2023 I 6 PM – 12 PM

Holt Junior High School Track

www.RelayForLife.org/GreaterLansingMI

MAKING STRIDES AGAINST BREAST CANCER OF LANSING

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Check-in: 9:30 a.m.; Walk: 11 a.m.

Michigan State Capitol

www.MakingStridesWalk.org/LansingMI

NEW IN 2023! RUN THE BUNYAN RELAY

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Ann Arbor to Lansing Team Endurance Race

Acs.enmotive.com/events/2023-run-the-bunyan

You can learn more about the American Cancer Society and how you can get involved by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.