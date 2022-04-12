Advertisement

AG Nessel testifies on disbursement of opioid settlement

Michigan’s portion of the settlement will be about $776 million.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel testified before the House Judiciary Committee to support bills that address the disbursement and oversight of the state’s portion of the historic opioid settlement.

The settlement is expected to bring millions in abatement aid to Michigan. Michigan’s settlement will be about $776 million.

Of that, half will be paid directly to eligible local governments and the other half will go to the State.

“On a personal note, I have spent the past couple of months visiting communities and organizations around Michigan to learn more about the work being done to prevent and treat Opioid Use Disorder, and while local governments will receive direct payments, the timely deployment of state settlement dollars is crucial in the fight against opioids,” Nessel said. “Time is not on our side when it comes to Michigan’s opioid epidemic. The sooner this legislation is passed, the quicker settlement dollars can be used helping our residents and our communities. I urge you to advance this package through committee and to the floor for a vote.”

Initially, the target for the first payments from the settlement was April. The Attorney General’s office has since been notified the payments will most likely begin in the late spring or early summer of 2022.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

