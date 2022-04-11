Your Health: New procedure to treat lower back pain

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Between 60-80% of all Americans will experience lower back pain at some point in their lives.

One of the most common reasons are injuries to the disks, the so called “shock absorbers” for vertebra in the spine. Now, orthopedic specialists are using a minimally-invasive procedure to heal them.

Neil Bar spends hours on his feet and on his bike. He’s a triathlete and endurance training keeps him mentally and physically fit.

“It’s a test of human spirit,” Bar said.

More than two decades of chronic back pain -- caused by a congenital condition -- tested his limits. Then, four years ago, more pain -- but this time, it was different.

“It was right on the bone or right in the disc,” Bar said.

He had an annular tear in a spinal disc and the material inside his disc was leaking out, causing inflammation. He wante dto avoid a spinal fusion, which would have limited his movement. Sports medicine specialist Dr. Brian Shiple recommended a regenerative procedure called discseel, where doctors take a synthetic material called fibrin and inject it into the damaged disc.

“It becomes like thick glue that they use to seal things,” Shiple said. “Instead of maybe they reinforce sutures or instead of sutures.”

The fibrin encourages the growth of new tissue, causing the disc tear to close up, so the pain goes away.

Bar is preparing for his first post-COVID race with a back that feels as good as new.

“Back to just being thankful that I can get on the saddle without any pain,” Bar said.

Fibrin was first approved by the FDA for use in facial reconstruction, repairing the spleen and controlling cardiac bleeding during surgery.

The discseel procedure is not covered by insurance and it costs about $15,000 out of pocket.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.