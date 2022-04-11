Watching Your Wallet: How to file your taxes for free

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s tax time! While 70% of American qualify to file their federal income taxes for free, fewer than 3% do.

If you qualify, there’s no reason to file your taxes and pay a fee each year. And yet, according to Nerdwallet, nearly 100 million Americans who qualified didn’t take advantage of this feature.

Elizabeth Renter, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said it’s likely because people are unaware of the service or have trouble figuring out how to access it.

“If you Google search, for instance, ‘IRS free file,’ the top three to four results are actually sponsored ads from tax software companies who have their own free version,” Renter said. “These versions are not beholden to the same rules as those included in the free file program.”

To qualify, your adjusted gross income must be $73,000 or less. The IRS changes those income qualifications each year.

To find the free file options, visit the Internal Revenue Service website to see all eight providers.

“You can also go to the IRS.gov to look at frequently asked questions, and the IRS has a toll-free number. However, be warned this year, if you call the IRS, you’re going to be placed on hold for a long time,” Renter said. “If you’re not met with a message that says simply they can’t accept your phone call.”

When filling with your state, 22 states and the District of Columbia have their own free file program. Michigan has its own qualifications in order to file for free. For more information visit the state of Michigan’s official website here.

