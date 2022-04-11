Union Home Mortgage shares some home-buying tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There can be a lot of questions when it comes to the process of buying a home. For instance, what’s the best way to get prepared for purchasing a home? And how can people calculate what they can afford?

We recently got the chance to talk to John Duke, a senior mortgage strategist with Union Home Mortgage, who gave us some answers when it comes to buying a home. Check out the video hear his answers!

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.