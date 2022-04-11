Advertisement

Summer Art Camp returning to MSU Broad Art Museum

Campers will make and see art throughout the museum as they explore the endless possibilities of art.
The MSU Broad Art Museum will offer an in-person Summer Art Camp at the museum this June–August...
The MSU Broad Art Museum will offer an in-person Summer Art Camp at the museum this June–August for campers ages 6–12.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum at Michigan State University (MSU Broad Art Museum) will offer an in-person Summer Art Camp at the museum from June to August for campers ages 6–12.

MSU Broad Summer Art Camp: Kid Studio begins on June 13 with weekly camps running through Aug. 8. Creative campers are invited to spend their week in the MSU Broad Art Museum’s unique building working alongside other creative kids to experiment, wonder, imagine, and create.

Campers will make and see art throughout the museum as they explore the endless possibilities of art.

MSU Broad Summer Art Camps run for one week with the choice of either a morning session (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.) or an afternoon session (1 – 4 p.m.). Those who want a longer day and more art can enroll in both sessions (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.). The enrollment fee for 2022 is $150 for one session or $300 for a full day.

2022 Summer Art Camp Dates and Sessions
  • Kids are Curious:
    • June 13–17 (Ages 6–9) and June 20–24 (Ages 10–12)
  • Kids are Brave:
    • June 27–July 1 (Ages 6–9) and July 11–15 (Ages 10–12)
  • Kids are Inventive:
    • July 18–22 (Ages 6–9) and July 25–29 (Ages 10–12)
  • Kids are Social:
    • August 1–5 (Ages 6–12)
  • Kids are Connected:
    • August 8–12 (Ages 6–12)

For more information or to register

