Now Desk News Brief – Warmer days (and possibility of severe weather) ahead!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A mix of clouds and sun across the area will make today warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid-60s. Tonight looks to be partly cloudy with low temperatures near 40º.

Tuesday could turn out to be the nicest day of the week with some sunshine at times and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

First Alert

Rain and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong storm system heads from the Southern Plains into the Northern Great Lakes. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall will be possible with any thunderstorms Wednesday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 11th, 2022

Average High: 56º Average Low 35º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1977

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1874

Jackson Record High: 84º 1977

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1952

