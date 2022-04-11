In My View: World series announcers are from Potterville and Waverly

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazing the two Fox Network World Series announcers this fall went to high school in Mid-Michigan. Joe Davis and John Smoltz went to Potterville and Waverly.

John does not make it back to Lansing much anymore, but he is here for a couple of days this week hyping the John Smoltz baseball stadium for kids he is trying to raise money for. He’s giving a speech tomorrow to the Greater Lansing Economic Club.

John is proud of his Lansing days, so is Joe. And again; Amazing that they will team up for Fox this fall on television calling the series.

