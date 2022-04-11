Advertisement

In My View: World series announcers are from Potterville and Waverly

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazing the two Fox Network World Series announcers this fall went to high school in Mid-Michigan. Joe Davis and John Smoltz went to Potterville and Waverly.

John does not make it back to Lansing much anymore, but he is here for a couple of days this week hyping the John Smoltz baseball stadium for kids he is trying to raise money for. He’s giving a speech tomorrow to the Greater Lansing Economic Club. 

John is proud of his Lansing days, so is Joe. And again; Amazing that they will team up for Fox this fall on television calling the series.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A fire broke out at CubeSmart Self Storage in Lansing early Monday morning.
Crews work to put out fire in Lansing
Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
Alec Freeman Keller
Lansing Police identify suspect in Friday night shooting
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire

Latest News

In My View: Is spring football worth it?
In My View: Play ball
In My View: Tigers got a steal
In My View: Stephens leaving MSU after 19 years