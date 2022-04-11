MSU Splits Sunday Twinbill With OSU

COLUMBUS, Ohio (MSU Athletics) -- Michigan State baseball split Sunday’s doubleheader with Ohio State, rallying from down 6-0 and 8-2 to win game one, 10-8, before the Spartan comeback came up short in the second game, falling 8-7, Sunday afternoon and evening at OSU’s Bill Davis Stadium to complete the altered three-game Big Ten Conference series.

The MSU-OSU series was originally scheduled for Friday-Sunday, but it was pushed back to Saturday-Monday due to inclement weather in the Columbus area. Saturday’s game then delayed over two hours due to pre-game rain and snow showers, and then the series was altered to a doubleheader Sunday after Monday’s forecast called for more inclement weather.

Sunday’s split moved MSU’s record to 13-15 on the season and 2-4 in B1G play, while OSU moved to 11-17 overall and 2-5 in league action.

MSU was down 6-0 after two innings and 8-2 after five frames in the opening game, but bounced back for the win.

“Our guys did a heck of a job in the first game coming back, they kept battling, kept fighting and got a good win, and the same thing in the second game, they showed a lot of character in the ninth,” MSU head coach Jake Boss Jr. said.

The Spartans rallied in the first game with a seven-run eighth inning, then nailed down the victory with solid defense and pitching.

“We strung a lot of good at bats together, and got some momentum and our guys did a heck of a job, getting the barrel on the ball, taking what we were given, and taking our walks when they were giving them to us and putting pressure on the defense, and we put up a big number there,” Boss said. “It was good outing for our guys out of the pen, and for Kyle Bischoff to come in and shut the door like he did.”

The Spartans scored their 10 runs in the opening game on just eight hits, led by sophomore infielder Dillon Kark going 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored. Junior infielder Peter Ahn was 1-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored, knocking the Spartans’ only extra-base hit with a double. Sophomore infielder Mitch Jebb was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, drawing three walks and swiping two stolen bases. Junior outfielder Zaid Walker was 1-for-4 with two runs scored, while sophomore outfielder Jack Frank was 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, and sophomore infielder Brock Vradenburg was 1-for-5 with a run scored, and sophomore infielder Trent Farquhar was 1-for-6 and touched home once.

On the mound, sophomore starter Nick Powers went 5.0 IP, scattering nine hits, while yielding eight runs, ringing up three strikeouts and four walks. Freshman Ryan Szczepaniak earned the win after going 2.0 IP of relief, allowing just one hit and no runs with one K and one BB. Graduate senior Kyle Bischoff picked up the save in 2.0 of work, chalking up four punchouts and allowing two hits and one walk without a run.

MSU rapped out 12 hits in game two, led by redshirt-freshman catcher Bryan Broecker going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored, lacing a double and two singles. The sophomore duo of outfielder Jack Frank and infielder Dillon Kark each bashed a two-run home run, with Frank’s coming in the first inning and Kark going yard in the fourth. Frank finished 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored, while Kark was 1-for-3 with two RBI and run scored, with a sac bunt. Ahn was 2-for-5 with a run scored, knocking a double. Farquhar was 1-for-3 with a run.

Pitching-wise, junior starter Conner Tomasic went 6.2 IP with three Ks, scattering seven hits while allowing four and walking two. Junior Wyatt Rush was dealt the loss after yielding two runs on one hit. Junior Andrew Carson pitched the final 1.0 IP with two hits, two runs, one K and one BB.

In game one, the Buckeyes bolted out of the gates with a 4-run frame, on a pair of 2-run home runs to open a 4-0 lead, and OSU added two more in the second for a 6-0 advantage.

The Spartans threatened in the top of the fourth, loading the bases without any outs after Jebb walked and stole second, then Frank walked and Ahn was hit by a pitch. However the rally fizzled without a run after two strikeouts and a flyout thwarted MSU’s threat.

Michigan State got on the board with two runs in the top of the fifth, as Kark sparked the rally with walk and Farquhar followed with a single to move Kark to third. Jebb was up next and he reached on a fielder’s choice that erased Farquhar from the basepaths, but drove in Kark with the Spartans’ first run of the day. Frank followed and reached on a strike out but wild pitch, and Jebb darted around to third, prompting a throw that went wild for the error, allowing Jebb to score and pull MSU within, 6-2.

OSU got the two runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single to regain the six-run advantage at 8-2.

The Spartans rallied in the top of the seventh, as Walker started off with a walk, moved to second on a Kark walk and to third on a groundout by Farquhar. Walker then darted home on an OSU passed ball, to pull MSU within, 8-3.

Michigan State erupted for seven runs in the top of the eighth, with Kark knocking a two-run single, and later coming around to score on a wild pitch. Farquhar reached on an error and later came around to score on a squeeze bunt by Frank. Ahn followed with a two-run double down the left-field line to score Jebb who reached on a walk and Frank. After Ahn swiped third, Williams reached on an OSU fielding error, allowing Ahn to score, completing the Spartan comeback and put MSU ahead, 10-8.

Bischoff earned the two-inning save, chalking up four strikeouts, the fourth coming on the final out to end it and seal the Victory for MSU.

In game two, the Spartans jumped out to a 2-0 early, after Frank’s two-run home run to left center, driving in Farquhar who singled.

OSU cut the MSU lead in half in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly.

The Spartans plated three in the fourth, with Ahn sparking the rally with a double to left center. Broecker then followed with a single, and an OSU error allowed Ahn to score. Two batters later, Kark blasted his no-doubter home run to left field, to give MSU a 5-1 lead.

OSU closed to 5-4 with a two-run sixth inning, and one run in the seventh. The Buckeyes then plated four in the eighth to take an 8-5 lead.

The Spartans rallied in the ninth, as Broecker laced a double to the gap in left center to plate Frank and Vradenburg to pull within, 8-7. Mayes was up next and he knocked a single, and Broecker was tagged out at the plate to end the MSU rally and the game.

Michigan State will return home for off days Monday and Tuesday, after Tuesday’s originally scheduled contest vs. Eastern Michigan was postponed until April 20.

The Spartans then host Western Michigan on Wednesday, April 13, in a 6:35 p.m. start time, at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field.

Michigan State hosts Michigan in a three-game Big Ten series, Friday-Sunday, April 15-18, with Friday’s game being played at Jackson Field in the “Capital Clash” and will be nationally televised on ESPNU with a 5:05 p.m. start time. Saturday and Sunday’s contests are at McLane Stadium at Kobs Field, with Saturday’s first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. and Sunday a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.