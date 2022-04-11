Michigan Capitol’s Heritage Hall opening delayed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are looking forward to seeing the new Heritage Hall at Michigan’s Capitol Building, you’ll have to wait. The opening is being pushed back because of supply chain issues.

The Capitol Commission says they are having problems getting aluminum for the frames of glass panels. The commission says not having access to materials from Russia is partly to blame.

Heritage Hall was supposed to open next month but now it will not be open until June.

The hall will offer space for several events and tours.

