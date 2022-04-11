Advertisement

Meridian Township police seek man in connection with felony warrant

Arthur Andre Benson
Arthur Andre Benson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are looking for the public’s assistance in location Arthur Andre Benson.

According to authorities, Benson, 44, is wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

Police said Benson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

