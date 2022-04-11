Local artist creates traditional Ukrainian Easter eggs

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With Easter being later this week, bright colored Easter eggs and spring decor are just about everywhere.

But at the People’s Church in East Lansing, different decorated eggs are on display and these ones are traditional in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Easter eggs are called Pysanky.

The local artist who created this news display says she wanted to do this to not only honor the culture, but as a way to find peace during these difficult times.

“When the invasion of Ukraine happened my husband and I were both very distressed about it and thought about what we could do. Give money...pray...and make eggs,” said Susan Reedy.

Susan has been making these symbolic and traditional eggs for years after being overcome by their beauty when she was a kid.

“I had neighbors who had some in there home and one day I came across kit to make them in the store and I decided to give it a try.”

The tradition of Ukraine Egg painting, also known as pysanky, comes from the Ukrainian word “to write,” which goes back more than 2000 years.

“They are used in lots of wonderful ways to protect homes and barns to ensure a good harvest. They were hung on trees and the Orchards when Christian missionaries came to Ukraine they realized how important this was and they added some symbols.”

It’s these symbols that Susan uses when she makes the eggs to find peace and hope for the people of Ukraine.

“One Motif that I’m trying to put on every egg this year is a netting Motif the Criss-Cross. This in pre-Christian times meant sifting sifting the evil out of good because each egg is like a prayer. They’re made with with love and faith and a lot of hope. They’re made with the the idea of goodness overcoming evil.”

They are also made in a long intricate process with a candle, wax, and dye.

Depending on the design, making these eggs can take hours to make, but for Susan it’s worth it.

These eggs are on display at the People’s Church in East Lansing- a church that incorporates art into their services.

“What we have done is built a program that brings promising artists local artists of note photographers,” said Susan Nowicki. “ We put on exhibits that last about three months. The current the exhibit of the Ukrainian eggs was sort of a happy accident, Susan Reedy came in one Sunday and put together this wonderful exhibit and I must say the congregation has been very responsive. They really appreciate what she has done this Spirit behind it.”

You can check out the display during 12-4 during the week and throughout the day on Sunday.

