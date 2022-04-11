Advertisement

Lansing Police identify suspect in Friday night shooting

The Ingham County Prosecutors Office has issued formal criminal charges
Alec Freeman Keller
Alec Freeman Keller(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has issued charges for the suspect in a shooting that took place Friday night.

When officers from the Lansing Police Department were called to the 2400 block of E. Kalamazoo St., they located a 57-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Background: Police investigate reported shooting on Lansing’s east side

Investigation on the scene led the officers to determine the shooting had come out of an altercation between the victim and an acquaintance. Police believe the altercation escalated, leading to the acquaintance shooting the victim several times.

The suspect has been identified as Alec Freeman Keller, a 29-year-old man from East Lansing. He was spotted within a short time of the shooting and arrested without incident.

Keller was arraigned Sunday in 54-A District court in front of Judge Ward. He is charged with Assault with intent to Murder, Weapons - Felon in Possession of firearm, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Habitual Offender - 3rd.

Keller is being held on $25,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference April 21.

More: Crime news stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A fire broke out at CubeSmart Self Storage in Lansing early Monday morning.
Crews work to put out fire in Lansing
Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire

Latest News

City of Jackson warn residents of calls from ‘Officer Pete’
De’Marion Jones
Lansing police seek missing 13-year-old boy
Beautiful Lives Project
Beautiful Lives Project partners with Michigan State University for inclusive ‘Field of Dreams’ event
Beautiful Lives Project
Beautiful Lives Project hosts ‘Field of Dreams’ event at Michigan State University
City of Lansing seek volunteers for upcoming trash pick-up events