Lansing Police identify suspect in Friday night shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has issued charges for the suspect in a shooting that took place Friday night.

When officers from the Lansing Police Department were called to the 2400 block of E. Kalamazoo St., they located a 57-year-old man on the sidewalk suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Investigation on the scene led the officers to determine the shooting had come out of an altercation between the victim and an acquaintance. Police believe the altercation escalated, leading to the acquaintance shooting the victim several times.

The suspect has been identified as Alec Freeman Keller, a 29-year-old man from East Lansing. He was spotted within a short time of the shooting and arrested without incident.

Keller was arraigned Sunday in 54-A District court in front of Judge Ward. He is charged with Assault with intent to Murder, Weapons - Felon in Possession of firearm, Carrying Concealed Weapon, Habitual Offender - 3rd.

Keller is being held on $25,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause conference April 21.

