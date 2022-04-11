Lansing non-profit giving prom dresses to those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One local non-profit is giving away prom dresses to those who may not have been able to go otherwise. With the help of the community, a group of women were able to open the non-profit.

They say mothers are like glue. Your first friend, your best friend and your forever.

For Carey Whitaker, this time of year was especially a hard one. She’s single mom trying to do the most for her kids.

“Without events like this some kids like mine may not get to go to prom,” said Whitaker. “Having two girls in prom at the same time as it’s a pretty big expense for a single parent. So when I found out about the event, I was super excited about it. You know that they really can feel good about so just to be able to come here and you know them find a dress right away. It’s just super exciting.”

The event is ran by non profit Ever After Opportunities. It’s a prom dress giveaway that’s free, so girls like Jeniya Broadus have the chance to attend prom.

“It feels different than I’ve been feeling. That’s why it feels so good,” said Broadus. “I feel good. I mean, and that’s kind of with everybody in my life right now.”

“When you just see people that have gone through it reach back. It just makes you want to even do more. I think this is what really life is trying to teach most of us is that giving back is really what it’s about at the end of the day,” said Whitaker.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.