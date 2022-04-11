Lakers Fire Vogel

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Lakers have fired Frank Vogel. The championship-winning head coach is the first member of the organization to take the fall for one of the most disappointing seasons in NBA history. Vogel was fired exactly 18 months after he led the Lakers to the franchise’s 17th title in his first season in charge. Los Angeles finished 33-49 this year and missed the playoffs.

