Jackson spring hydrant flushing starts Monday, April 18

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The annual Spring Hydrant Flushing Program from the Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin next week on Monday, April 18, starting in the southwest section of the city.

It is expected to wrap up on Tuesday, May 3 in the northeast section.

This activity is happening all over the City of Jackson and in bordering areas of Summit, Blackman, and Leoni townships. A map that shows the areas and dates scheduled for flushing is shown below. It will also be posted on the City’s website and social media platforms and be sent to residents through a CodeRED message.

Key details residents need to know about hydrant flushing

Flushing will take place Monday through Friday, April 18 to May 3 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The flushing is necessary to maintain the quality of the City’s water system, such as washing iron and sediment out of water mains, cleaning pipes, and refreshing the water system.

This sediment does not affect water quality but can cause water to become discolored. The water is safe to drink and discoloration often disappears within a short time.

Because water can become discolored, residents are advised not to wash clothing while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods.

Residents may experience low water pressure or possibly no water for a short time when flushing is happening in the area.

Since there will be impacts to water service temporarily, the City of Jackson is urging residents to be aware of when flushing is happening in their area, so they are not alarmed.

Any questions about hydrant flushing should be directed to the “Report a Concern” feature on the City’s website or by calling the DPW at 517-788-4170.

