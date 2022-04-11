Advertisement

Jackson spring hydrant flushing starts Monday, April 18

It will be happening all over the City of Jackson and in bordering areas of Summit, Blackman, and Leoni townships.
Jackson's annual Spring Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will...
Jackson's annual Spring Hydrant Flushing Program from the Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin on Monday, April 19(City of Jackson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The annual Spring Hydrant Flushing Program from the Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) will begin next week on Monday, April 18, starting in the southwest section of the city.

It is expected to wrap up on Tuesday, May 3 in the northeast section.

More from Jackson: Jackson Spring Cleaning event set to help residents

This activity is happening all over the City of Jackson and in bordering areas of Summit, Blackman, and Leoni townships. A map that shows the areas and dates scheduled for flushing is shown below. It will also be posted on the City’s website and social media platforms and be sent to residents through a CodeRED message.

Key details residents need to know about hydrant flushing
  • Flushing will take place Monday through Friday, April 18 to May 3 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • The flushing is necessary to maintain the quality of the City’s water system, such as washing iron and sediment out of water mains, cleaning pipes, and refreshing the water system.
  • This sediment does not affect water quality but can cause water to become discolored. The water is safe to drink and discoloration often disappears within a short time.
  • Because water can become discolored, residents are advised not to wash clothing while lines are being flushed in or around their neighborhoods.
  • Residents may experience low water pressure or possibly no water for a short time when flushing is happening in the area.

Since there will be impacts to water service temporarily, the City of Jackson is urging residents to be aware of when flushing is happening in their area, so they are not alarmed.

Any questions about hydrant flushing should be directed to the “Report a Concern” feature on the City’s website or by calling the DPW at 517-788-4170.

Next: City of Jackson community members work together to reduce violence

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police arrested Johnny Estes in connection to a shooting on S. Washington Ave in Lansing on...
UPDATE: Lansing Police identify man killed in Friday morning shooting, suspect identified
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins, a former MSU basketball player, is facing a domestic battery...
Former MSU basketball player accused of punching QB husband in mouth
Dive teams retrieved a body from Grand River in Lansing on April 8, 2022.
Dive crews retrieve body from Grand River in Lansing
A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in an April 8, 2022 collision on I-94 in Van Buren...
Michigan State Police trooper hospitalized after collision with semi truck
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is investigating a ‘targeted’ shooting at an off-duty...
Off-duty police officer’s home, car riddled with bullets in ‘targeted’ shooting

Latest News

The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed Sunday, April 17 in observance...
CATA closing on Sunday in observance of Easter
The MSU Broad Art Museum will offer an in-person Summer Art Camp at the museum this June–August...
Summer Art Camp returning to MSU Broad Art Museum
Michigan's Capitol at night
Michigan Capitol’s Heritage Hall opening delayed
Heritage Hall was supposed to open next month but now it will not be open until June.
Michigan Capitol’s Heritage Hall opening delayed