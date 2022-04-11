‘The highest dedication’ -- MSU’s Sawtelle earns Distinguished Professor of the Year Award

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year three professors are chosen as recipients of the Michigan Distinguished Professor of the Year Award. This year, Michigan State University (MSU) Professor Vashti Sawtelle is among those selected for the honor.

The award recognizes outstanding contributions and dedication by the faculty from Michigan’s 15 public universities to the education of undergraduate students.

Read: Summer Art Camp returning to MSU Broad Art Museum

“Professor Sawtelle is among the award nominees who continue to bring new scholarship and innovation in teaching and learning to Michigan’s public universities,” said Dr. Daniel J. Hurley, CEO of the Michigan Association of State Universities. “These professors have the highest dedication to their students, ensuring that they are well prepared to make a meaningful impact in their careers and in their communities.”

Dr. Sawtelle is Associate Professor of Physics at MSU. She’s co-director of the Physics Education Research Lab in the Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Natural Sciences at MSU. University representatives told News 10 Dr. Sawtelle is known by students and peers for her inclusive teaching practices, as well as for student engagement.

“Her innovative approach to teaching physics in MSU’s Lyman Briggs College is grounded in engaging experiential learning opportunities that include a deliberate focus on foregrounding the relevance of physics across a broad range of bioscience contexts,” said Teresa K. Woodruff, Michigan State University Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. “Her contributions and expertise are assets to MSU, to the field of physics and physics education, and to higher education writ large.”

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.