Greater Lansing Academy of Dance showing support for Ukraine with benefit concert

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - One local dance team is doing its part to show support for Ukraine.

The Greater Lansing Academy of Dance put on a show at Okemos High School with the Ukraine Benefit Concert. The colors of blue and yellow, music, and exceptional dances filled the auditorium Sunday night.

From the start it was clear plenty of love, sweat, and tears were put into the concert, all of which is in support of a country fighting to keep its home.

One of the organizers, Nataliya Babayan, is from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. She said it was refreshing to see the community come together to support her home country.

“It’s really great how communities come together to get this happening, this big concert,” said Babayan. “I’m so proud of our community, of our students, of our kids, of our dancers.”

All of the proceeds raised from the concert will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross Ukraine and Convoy of Hope Ukraine.

If you weren’t able to attend but still want to donate, you can do so, here.

