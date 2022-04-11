Advertisement

Getting to know a Face of Ingham County

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 loves to highlight locals in our community and get to know the ‘Faces of Ingham County.’

Glenn Cruickshank is a Freemason originally from the U.K., currently living in Mason.

Check out the video to find out about a special talent he has.

Faces of Ingham County is brought to you by EXIT Realty and you can nominate someone here.

