Genesee Co. Clerk facing criminal charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After nearly a two-year-long investigation, the Genesee County Clerk faces criminal charges including bribing, intimidating, and interfering with witnesses.

Prosecutors say it started with a marriage license incident involving John Gleason more than two years ago.

If Gleason is convicted of interfering with witnesses, he could spend four years in prison. The willful neglect of duty charge carries a one-year prison sentence.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Gleason had been arrested on Friday. Swanson said the Tuscola County Prosecutor’s Office issued the arrest warrant for Gleason and he was taken into custody without incident.

The victims are two women who work in the Genessee County Clerk’s office.

“They strike me as individuals who simply wanted to come to work, serve the public, and do a good job,” said Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene. “And unfortunately, they encountered behavior that has resulted in our coming together today to address what has happened.”

The criminal complaint says the charges pertain to actions between December 2019 and last month.

Gleason was issued a $5,000 PR bond and was released from jail Friday afternoon. He is due back in court in May.

The Genesee County Democratic Party called the allegations deeply troubling, and it believes justice will prevail, adding it stands behind the county employees.

