Former Badgers’ Assistant Coach Dies

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne/WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
(WILX) -Gary Brown, who rushed for 4,300 yards while playing on three NFL teams in the 1990s before going on to coach running backs in the pro and college ranks, has died. He was 52. Brown had coached Wisconsin’s running backs last season before departing for health-related reasons. He coached the Cowboys’ running backs from 2013-19. Brown played in the NFL with the Houston Oilers (1991-95), San Diego Chargers (1997) and New York Giants (1998-99). He was a standout at Penn State in college. Survivors include his wife and three children.

