Advertisement

Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister

Fiona the hippo is about to become a big sister, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced Monday that hippo Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is pregnant again.

“The hippo team is excited and also nervous,” said Eric Byrd, manager of Cincinnati Zoo’s Africa team. “As most people know, Bibi’s first baby, Fiona, was born six weeks premature and wouldn’t have survived without the intervention of her human caregivers. We are hoping for a full-term pregnancy and will be doing everything we can to support Bibi.”

According to the zoo, Bibi is on hormone supplements and will receive regular ultrasounds to monitor the growth and health of her fetus.

The zoo’s director of animal care, Christina Gorsuch, said they weren’t planning to welcome another baby hippo this soon, but nature found a way.

“Most forms of contraception, in hippos or humans, is not 100% reliable,” Gorsuch said. The dose that was previously effective for Bibi did not prevent pregnancy this time.”

The soon-to-be father, Tucker, arrived at the zoo in September 2021 and “was enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away,” the zoo said.

The zoo will be sharing updates on Bibi and baby preparations in the months leading up to the birth.

Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive in late summer 2022.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at CubeSmart Self Storage in Lansing early Monday morning.
Crews work to put out fire in Lansing
Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
Alec Freeman Keller
Lansing Police identify suspect in Friday night shooting
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire

Latest News

A Las Vegas-area family says they are homeless thanks to squatters taking over a home they just...
‘We haven’t received a dime’: New homeowners say squatters have taken over their house
City of Jackson warn residents of calls from ‘Officer Pete’
Police are warning parents of an inappropriate character that's making its way into content...
Police warn parents of scary ‘Huggy Wuggy’ character in children’s media online
A Las Vegas-area family says they are homeless thanks to squatters taking over a home they just...
Squatters not leaving new home in Las Vegas area
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia’s war in Ukraine amounts to ‘genocide’