Eaton County Sheriff’s Office hosts free ATV safety classes
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is holding a free ATV recreational safety class Tuesday and Wednesday.
The classes will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 1025 Independence Boulevard.
Any students under 10 will require a parent with them. Students will need to bring two #2 pencils.
The class size is limited to 25 and registration is done online on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ website here.
