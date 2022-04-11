Advertisement

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office hosts free ATV safety classes

By Amy Lyman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is holding a free ATV recreational safety class Tuesday and Wednesday.

The classes will be from 6-9 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 1025 Independence Boulevard.

Any students under 10 will require a parent with them. Students will need to bring two #2 pencils.

The class size is limited to 25 and registration is done online on the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ website here.

City of Lansing seek volunteers for upcoming trash pick-up events