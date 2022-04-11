Advertisement

Duke Coach Headed to Louisville

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville coach Kenny Payne has named former Duke staffer Nolan Smith as assistant coach. It is Payne’s first staff hire since becoming Cardinals head coach nearly three weeks ago. Smith’s hiring comes nearly a week since he informed the team of his departure after a season as assistant to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski and six overall with the Blue Devils.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at CubeSmart Self Storage in Lansing early Monday morning.
Crews work to put out fire in Lansing
Stacy Trombley
Howell woman disappears following phone call at Detroit casino
Alec Freeman Keller
Lansing Police identify suspect in Friday night shooting
New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan
Crews worked to extinguish a fire in Lansing on April 11, 2022.
Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire

Latest News

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) passes around Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis (9) during the...
Mavericks Uncertain About Doncic
In this Dec. 26, 2015, file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder walks the sidelines...
Commanders May Have Issues With the Federal Government
Detroit Tigers
Red Sox Rally to Defeat Tigers
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Baseball Time Change
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Fires Hockey Coach