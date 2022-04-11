Commanders Re-Sign Their Kicker

-WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Commanders have re-signed kicker Joey Slye. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press it’s a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed. Slye was a perfect 12 of 12 on field goals and made nine of 10 extra points with Washington last season.

