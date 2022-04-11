Advertisement

Commanders Re-Sign Their Kicker

FILE - This Oct. 21, 2018 photo shows a general view of FedEx Field in Landover, Md. To...
FILE - This Oct. 21, 2018 photo shows a general view of FedEx Field in Landover, Md. To encourage the Washington Commanders to stay in Maryland, the Maryland House approved a measure on Wednesday, April 5, 2022, to spend $400 million to develop the area around FedEx Field in the suburbs of the nation's capital, but it does not include money for a new stadium for the NFL team. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally, file)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT
-WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Commanders have re-signed kicker Joey Slye. A person with knowledge of the move tells The Associated Press it’s a two-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million with $2 million guaranteed. Slye was a perfect 12 of 12 on field goals and made nine of 10 extra points with Washington last season.

