CATA closing on Sunday in observance of Easter

The Spec-Tran office will remain open to schedule rides that will take place after the holiday.
The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed Sunday, April 17 in observance...
The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed Sunday, April 17 in observance of Easter.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed Sunday, April 17 in observance of Easter.

The closure will apply to all services including CATA’s fixed routes, Spec-Tran, and all MSU campus services.

The Spec-Tran office will remain open to schedule rides that will take place after the holiday. No same-day trips will be scheduled. To schedule a ride, call (517) 394-2282. Those Sunday hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rides can also be scheduled through myspectran.org or the MyRideCATA app.

