CATA closing on Sunday in observance of Easter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be closed Sunday, April 17 in observance of Easter.

The closure will apply to all services including CATA’s fixed routes, Spec-Tran, and all MSU campus services.

More from Lansing: Crews work to put out fire in Lansing

The Spec-Tran office will remain open to schedule rides that will take place after the holiday. No same-day trips will be scheduled. To schedule a ride, call (517) 394-2282. Those Sunday hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rides can also be scheduled through myspectran.org or the MyRideCATA app.

Next: Antonio Benavides, Lansing’s first Hispanic mayor, passes away

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.