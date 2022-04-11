The American Cancer Society Relay for Life & Making Strides 2022

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Cancer Society has multiple events coming up for Relay For Life and Making Strides. See below for event information and links to register!

Clinton County Relay For Life – May 6-7, 2022, 6pm to 2pm, St Johns Downtown Depot Pavilion – – May 6-7, 2022, 6pm to 2pm, St Johns Downtown Depot Pavilion – www.relayforlife.org/clintoncountymi

Jackson County Relay For Life – July 29-30, 2022, 6pm to 2pm, Cascades Park in Jackson – – July 29-30, 2022, 6pm to 2pm, Cascades Park in Jackson – www.relayforlife.org/jacksoncountymi

Greater Lansing Relay For Life – September 23-24, 2022, 6pm to 10am, Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason – – September 23-24, 2022, 6pm to 10am, Corrigan Oil Speedway in Mason – www.relayforlife.org/greaterlansingmi

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Lansing – Saturday, October 22, 2022, 9:30am Check-in; 11am Walk, MI State Capitol - – Saturday, October 22, 2022, 9:30am Check-in; 11am Walk, MI State Capitol - www.makingstrideswalk.org/lansingmi

Learn more about the American Cancer Society and how you can get involved by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.