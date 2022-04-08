Advertisement

Shifts to resume at GM Grand River on Monday

The plant was shut down all this week due to a parts shortage.
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
Production has halted at GM's Grand River Assembly Plant
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant will resume all shifts this coming Monday, April 11.

The plant was shut down all this week due to a parts shortage. Experts say regardless of what part caused the closure, it’s a problem mid-Michigan will have to adapt to.

As of now, the 1st shift is expected to begin Monday morning.

News 10 will update you if anything changes.

