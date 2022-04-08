Shifts to resume at GM Grand River on Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - General Motor’s Lansing Grand River Assembly Plant will resume all shifts this coming Monday, April 11.

The plant was shut down all this week due to a parts shortage. Experts say regardless of what part caused the closure, it’s a problem mid-Michigan will have to adapt to.

Background: Part shortage prompts GM Lansing Grand River Plant closure -- What happens next?

As of now, the 1st shift is expected to begin Monday morning.

News 10 will update you if anything changes.

Next: Holt High School staff members on leave following altercation with student

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.